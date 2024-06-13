AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $201.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

