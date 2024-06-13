Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Boosted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Up 3.2 %

CCJ opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.