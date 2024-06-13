Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

