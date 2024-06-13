Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

