Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $4.61 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.