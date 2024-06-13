Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $497.64 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.58. The company has a market cap of $450.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

