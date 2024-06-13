Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

VVR opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

