86,788 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,788 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

