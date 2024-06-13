86,788 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,788 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on RIO
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.