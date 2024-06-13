Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

