Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Olympus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.
About Olympus
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
