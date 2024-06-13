Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $9.90. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 23,022 shares trading hands.
Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
