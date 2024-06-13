PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 33,582 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

