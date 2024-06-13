PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 33,582 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
