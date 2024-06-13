Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.49

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.49 and traded as low as C$12.76. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 290,666 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

