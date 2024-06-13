United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.