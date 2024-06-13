Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 3,395.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

UNICY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.