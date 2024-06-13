Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 3,395.4% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
UNICY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.
