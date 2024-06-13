Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Increases By 364.2%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 364.2% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of UUGRY opened at $26.56 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7807 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

