Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Up 436.4% in May

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 436.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of Vidrala stock opened at C$84.50 on Thursday. Vidrala has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$84.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vidrala, SA manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Iberian Peninsula and rest of Europe, and Brazil. It provides glass bottles for oils and vinegar, beers, preserve food, sparkling wine and cider, spirits, wines, and juices, as well as for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.