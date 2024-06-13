Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,100 in the last ninety days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,891,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

