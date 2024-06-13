Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 151,610 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.