ChromaDex’s (CDXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 million, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.89. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

