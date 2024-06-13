Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Decreases By 63.5%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VCVOF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
