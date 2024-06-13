Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.08.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,462. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.