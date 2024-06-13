Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

