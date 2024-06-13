NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $33.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Marathon Capitl reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.