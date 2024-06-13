Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.37.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Paramount Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 129,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.