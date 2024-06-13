Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

OBIO stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider William Reed Little acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

