Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

