Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 286,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,259,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,453,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,527,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.