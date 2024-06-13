Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after buying an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

