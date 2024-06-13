Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOG opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

