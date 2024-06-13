Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

