Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZURA

Zura Bio Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZURA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $13.00.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi purchased 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.