Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.22.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.81. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.