Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $117.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.12.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,229 shares of company stock worth $2,042,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 282.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Entergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Entergy by 298.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

