Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senior
Senior Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Senior
In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.