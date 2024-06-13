Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 215 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.14) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Senior alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senior

Senior Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Senior

SNR opened at GBX 160.34 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.94. The stock has a market cap of £661.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,285.71, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 183 ($2.33).

In related news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total value of £460,624.61 ($586,558.78). Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Senior

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.