GB Group (LON:GBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

GB Group Stock Performance

LON:GBG opened at GBX 350.34 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £884.95 million, a PE ratio of -507.25, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 283.26.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently -579.71%.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.