Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,145.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Up 6.2 %
OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $220.44 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $195.50 and a one year high of $238.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.40.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
