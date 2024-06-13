Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 97.9% in May

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

VEXTF opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

