Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 97.9% in May

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Performance
VEXTF opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21.
Vext Science Company Profile
