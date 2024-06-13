UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $72.89 on Thursday. UCB has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

