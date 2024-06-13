Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Drops By 49.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOL Group stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. UOL Group has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

UOL Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. UOL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

