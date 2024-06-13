DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
DFS Furniture Stock Performance
DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
About DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.
