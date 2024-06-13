Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,775.01 ($48.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The stock has a market cap of £34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,668.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,471.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,332.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

