Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).
Read Our Latest Research Report on Experian
Experian Trading Down 0.1 %
Experian Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.
Insider Transactions at Experian
In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.