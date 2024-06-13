Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 39,381 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after buying an additional 1,089,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

