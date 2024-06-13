iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

