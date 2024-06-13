Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2,502.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.