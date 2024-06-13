Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 48,023 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,023 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Nutrien by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

NTR opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

