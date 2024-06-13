Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

