Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in M/I Homes by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $9,262,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $125.82 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MHO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.