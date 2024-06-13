Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $530.61 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

