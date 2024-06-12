Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,223,775,000 after acquiring an additional 204,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.64. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

